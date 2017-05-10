Tripping Daisy @ Club Dada

Tripping Daisy @ Club Dada

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The 12th annual convention, which featured stars like Malcolm McDowell and Nestor Carbonell, not to mention plenty of bloody fans, was held over the weekend at the DFW Airport Hyatt. Highlights from Wolf Parade, Flying Lotus, Run The Jewels, and the beautiful Fort Worth crowd who braved the not-so-beautiful weather Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11) 7 hr Alphaangel90 4
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16) May 9 Mark Malick 13
Sansom Park Police (Mar '08) May 8 Town Without Pity 51
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) May 8 Janna 294
R.D. Ryno (Jan '09) May 8 Jackson 5
Fort Worth Bus Shelter Questionnaire May 7 maria_tortilla620 1
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May 7 Yes 6
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,856 • Total comments across all topics: 280,965,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC