Triple Shooting in Fort Worth at Apar...

Triple Shooting in Fort Worth at Apartment Complex: FWPD

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

Officers in Fort Worth are investigating a triple shooting that started at an apartment complex then ended up out in the streets nearby. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night in the 8600 block of Calmont Avenue near Las Vegas Trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian ... 1 hr Laredo 1
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) Sat IpromiseIloveAmer... 32
tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11) May 12 Alphaangel90 4
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16) May 9 Mark Malick 13
Sansom Park Police (Mar '08) May 8 Town Without Pity 51
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) May 8 Janna 294
R.D. Ryno (Jan '09) May 8 Jackson 5
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Tarrant County was issued at May 14 at 3:43PM CDT

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,574 • Total comments across all topics: 281,017,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC