Triple Shooting in Fort Worth at Apartment Complex: FWPD
Officers in Fort Worth are investigating a triple shooting that started at an apartment complex then ended up out in the streets nearby. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night in the 8600 block of Calmont Avenue near Las Vegas Trail.
