Traffic alert: Interstate 35W weekend lane closures coming to Fort Worth

Weather permitting, the freeway's southbound lanes will be closed 6 a.m. to noon Saturday at Heritage Trace Parkway and traffic will be detoured to the frontage road. Traffic will re-enter the freeway main lanes at North Tarrant Parkway.

