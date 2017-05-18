Traffic 27 mins ago 10:09 a.m.Construction to close part of I-35W in Fort Worth over weekend

The main northbound lanes of I-35W from Western Center Boulevard to U.S. 81/287 will be closed Friday, May 19 at 9 p.m. to Monday, May 22 at 6 a.m. due to a construction project. Those heading north on I-35W will be detoured to the frontage road at Western Center, then back onto the interstate at Heritage Trace Parkway, TxDOT says.

