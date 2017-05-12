Tilon Lashon Carter, sentenced to death for the 2004 murder of James Eldon Tomlin.
Four days before he was set to die, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Friday afternoon halted the execution of a man convicted in the 2004 robbery and murder of an 89-year-old man in his Fort Worth home. It's the second time he's had an execution taken off the schedule this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|Fri
|Alphaangel90
|4
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|May 9
|Mark Malick
|13
|Sansom Park Police (Mar '08)
|May 8
|Town Without Pity
|51
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|May 8
|Janna
|294
|R.D. Ryno (Jan '09)
|May 8
|Jackson
|5
|Fort Worth Bus Shelter Questionnaire
|May 7
|maria_tortilla620
|1
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May 7
|Yes
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC