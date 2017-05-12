Tilon Lashon Carter, sentenced to dea...

Tilon Lashon Carter, sentenced to death for the 2004 murder of James Eldon Tomlin.

Four days before he was set to die, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Friday afternoon halted the execution of a man convicted in the 2004 robbery and murder of an 89-year-old man in his Fort Worth home. It's the second time he's had an execution taken off the schedule this year.

