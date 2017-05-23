This North Texas program wants to help families find missing loved ones
Forensic analysts in the DNA laboratory at the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification work to help families find missing relatives. The center is at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Worth's Marvin Electronics to close after ... (Jan '12)
|17 hr
|Stereoman
|4
|Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15)
|Mon
|dianski
|4
|Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06)
|May 18
|JlS
|24
|Triple Shooting in Fort Worth at Apartment Comp...
|May 15
|Scott Cameron
|1
|Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian ...
|May 14
|Laredo
|1
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|May 13
|IpromiseIloveAmer...
|32
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|May 12
|Alphaangel90
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC