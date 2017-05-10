The secreta s in the sauce at Ooowwweee Wangz N Catfish in south Fort Worth
On a Sunday near closing time, a catfish-and-chicken combo basket arrived with two large, glistening golden fish fillets. But the surprise was the tenders, thick breast strips dusted in mildly peppered batter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|Tue
|Mark Malick
|13
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Janna
|294
|R.D. Ryno (Jan '09)
|May 8
|Jackson
|5
|Fort Worth Bus Shelter Questionnaire
|May 7
|maria_tortilla620
|1
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May 7
|Yes
|6
|Where Da White Women At
|May 7
|Reginald Kimbro
|1
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|May 7
|Sunsara Taylor
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC