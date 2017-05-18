The lowest-denomination Federal Reser...

The lowest-denomination Federal Reserve topped...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Coin World

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing printed 2,425,600,000 $1 Federal Reserve notes in Fiscal Year 2016 at its plants in the District of Columbia, shown, and in Fort Worth. The Bureau of Engraving and Printing's Annual Production Report for fiscal year 2016 has been posted on the BEP website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06) May 18 JlS 24
News Triple Shooting in Fort Worth at Apartment Comp... May 15 Scott Cameron 1
News Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian ... May 14 Laredo 1
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) May 13 IpromiseIloveAmer... 32
tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11) May 12 Alphaangel90 4
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16) May 9 Mark Malick 13
Sansom Park Police (Mar '08) May 8 Town Without Pity 51
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,239 • Total comments across all topics: 281,164,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC