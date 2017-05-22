Texas Monthlya s Top 50 BBQ list is o...

Texas Monthlya s Top 50 BBQ list is out. Heim is the only Tarrant joint on it.

Is Fort Worth more of a burger town than a barbecue town? Last year, when Texas Monthly did its 50 best burgers in Texas list , five from Fort Worth made the cut. But in the magazine's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in Texas list , out today, only one Fort Worth spot, Heim Barbecue , is on the list.

