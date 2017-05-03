Texas House should move bill to test lead levels in school water

In 2014, the city of Flint, Mich., switched its water source to the Flint River, leading to a massive public health crisis owing to increased levels of lead in the blood of children. Two years later and 1,200 miles away, school administrators in the Fort Worth Independent School District discovered high levels of lead in many of their schools after voluntary testing of water from drinking fountains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.