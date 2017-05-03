Texas House should move bill to test lead levels in school water
In 2014, the city of Flint, Mich., switched its water source to the Flint River, leading to a massive public health crisis owing to increased levels of lead in the blood of children. Two years later and 1,200 miles away, school administrators in the Fort Worth Independent School District discovered high levels of lead in many of their schools after voluntary testing of water from drinking fountains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|May 1
|Linda
|293
|greg "racer" allen
|Apr 29
|just wondering
|1
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|Apr 28
|Al Sharpton
|3
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|Apr 24
|Mike Good
|12
|Rodeo farts smell so good!
|Apr 22
|Moo Farts
|1
|Runoff victor to be publicly sworn in as family... (Sep '06)
|Apr 18
|Victim
|112
|Melrose ave home
|Apr 18
|tessa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC