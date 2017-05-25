TCU-area murder suspect charged in Plano womana s death

The man accused of strangling a young woman near TCU has been charged in the recent death of a Plano woman, according to Plano police. Reginald Gerald Kimbro, 23, was arrested last month in the sexual assault and strangulation death of his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old Molly Matheson , according to Fort Worth police.

