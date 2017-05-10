Tarrant mom sues Blue Bell over listeria-laced ice cream
The mother of a teenage girl is suing Blue Bell, saying that her child was exposed to listeria bacteria after eating the company's Ultimate Neapolitan ice cream two years ago. Lyddia Sheppard-Antwine's attorneys filed the lawsuit in Tarrant County civil court late Wednesday, claiming that her then-11-year-old daughter suffered with nausea, diarrhea, fatigue and other ailments after eating the tasty treat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|Tue
|Mark Malick
|13
|Sansom Park Police (Mar '08)
|May 8
|Town Without Pity
|51
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|May 8
|Janna
|294
|R.D. Ryno (Jan '09)
|May 8
|Jackson
|5
|Fort Worth Bus Shelter Questionnaire
|May 7
|maria_tortilla620
|1
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May 7
|Yes
|6
|Where Da White Women At
|May 7
|Reginald Kimbro
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC