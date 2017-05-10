Tarrant mom sues Blue Bell over liste...

Tarrant mom sues Blue Bell over listeria-laced ice cream

Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The mother of a teenage girl is suing Blue Bell, saying that her child was exposed to listeria bacteria after eating the company's Ultimate Neapolitan ice cream two years ago. Lyddia Sheppard-Antwine's attorneys filed the lawsuit in Tarrant County civil court late Wednesday, claiming that her then-11-year-old daughter suffered with nausea, diarrhea, fatigue and other ailments after eating the tasty treat.

