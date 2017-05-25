Tarrant County tea party group deletes tweet urging followers to 'body slam every journalist'
It was a message in support of Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte of Montana, who has been charged with a misdemeanor after allegedly body-slamming a reporter who pressed him to answer a question about the GOP health care bill Wednesday night. The tweet went up at 12:16 p.m. Thursday and was soon taken down, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram "We have several people who tweet for us," Julie McCarty, president of the tea party group, told the Star-Telegram in an email.
