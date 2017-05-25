Tarrant County tea party group delete...

Tarrant County tea party group deletes tweet urging followers to 'body slam every journalist'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

It was a message in support of Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte of Montana, who has been charged with a misdemeanor after allegedly body-slamming a reporter who pressed him to answer a question about the GOP health care bill Wednesday night. The tweet went up at 12:16 p.m. Thursday and was soon taken down, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram "We have several people who tweet for us," Julie McCarty, president of the tea party group, told the Star-Telegram in an email.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16) 3 hr Rusty Fralia 15
News Man Drowns During Party At Lake Benbrook (May '08) Thu zoe 18
Fort Worth Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16) Thu Life 3
Wiccans Wed Heather 1
News Fort Worth's Marvin Electronics to close after ... (Jan '12) May 22 Stereoman 4
Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15) May 22 dianski 4
News Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06) May 18 JlS 24
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,454 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC