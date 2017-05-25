Suspect in Fort Worth woman's murdera Read Story Jordan Armstrong
The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Fort Worth is now accused of killing a Plano woman who disappeared before her body was found in a Dallas lake last month. He's currently in the Tarrant County Jail and charged with the murder of Molly Matheson, 22, who was found strangled and sexually assaulted in her home near the TCU campus on April 10. Getrum was last seen alive at the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve in Plano April 14 before disappearing.
