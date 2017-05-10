Students being evaluated after Crowle...

Students being evaluated after Crowley school district bus rear-ended

More than 30 high school students were on board a Crowley school district bus that was rear-ended early Wednesday in Fort Worth. The bus was rear-ended by a car on the way to North Crowley High School about 8:30 a.m. at Cove Meadow Lane and Risinger Road, just outside Crowley Middle School.

