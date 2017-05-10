Some Texas lawmakers love short-term ...

Some Texas lawmakers love short-term renters over stable neighborhoods

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Senate Bill 451 by state Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, would nullify most city regulation of so-called "short-term rentals." Typically, that means property owners renting out rooms or entire homes for 30 days or less via such web-based services as Airbnb and HomeAway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11) 2 hr Alphaangel90 4
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16) Tue Mark Malick 13
Sansom Park Police (Mar '08) May 8 Town Without Pity 51
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) May 8 Janna 294
R.D. Ryno (Jan '09) May 8 Jackson 5
Fort Worth Bus Shelter Questionnaire May 7 maria_tortilla620 1
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May 7 Yes 6
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Tarrant County was issued at May 12 at 2:40PM CDT

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,145 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC