Some Texas lawmakers love short-term renters over stable neighborhoods
Senate Bill 451 by state Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, would nullify most city regulation of so-called "short-term rentals." Typically, that means property owners renting out rooms or entire homes for 30 days or less via such web-based services as Airbnb and HomeAway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|2 hr
|Alphaangel90
|4
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|Tue
|Mark Malick
|13
|Sansom Park Police (Mar '08)
|May 8
|Town Without Pity
|51
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|May 8
|Janna
|294
|R.D. Ryno (Jan '09)
|May 8
|Jackson
|5
|Fort Worth Bus Shelter Questionnaire
|May 7
|maria_tortilla620
|1
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May 7
|Yes
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC