Siberian Traps captures that windows-down, Cowtown sound

Fort Worth's Siberian Traps employs a sound vaguely akin to psychedelic rock on new full-length release, "Indicator," due out June 9. "Indicator" is a nine-track, 45-minute road-trip companion, altogether more windows-down than both the group's previous work and that catch-all descriptor, though. The band prefers "spirit rock," but from the sound of the new release, Siberian Traps are lovers, not fighters.

