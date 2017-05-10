Short-term housing rentals are a bles...

Short-term housing rentals are a blessing for families, communities

For seven years, I've provided families and groups with a place to stay together in my two vacation homes, one in Arlington and the other in Ovilla, south of Dallas. From a couple with a newborn to a family who want their elderly parents to be able to stay close by for a night, I have seen first-hand the comfort and joy my vacation homes have brought to people who need accommodations distinct from a traditional hotel.

