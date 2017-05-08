Scary clowns, slasher fans turn out f...

Scary clowns, slasher fans turn out for Texas Frightmare weekend

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The 12th annual convention, which featured stars like Malcolm McDowell and Nestor Carbonell, not to mention plenty of bloody fans, was held over the weekend at the DFW Airport Hyatt. Highlights from Wolf Parade, Flying Lotus, Run The Jewels, and the beautiful Fort Worth crowd who braved the not-so-beautiful weather Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) 17 hr Janna 294
R.D. Ryno (Jan '09) 21 hr Jackson 5
Fort Worth Bus Shelter Questionnaire Sun maria_tortilla620 1
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... Sun Yes 6
Where Da White Women At Sun Reginald Kimbro 1
News Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea... Sun Sunsara Taylor 4
Seeking A Lactating Man May 5 Quavontae 1
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,726 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC