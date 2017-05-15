River basin group to receive update o...

River basin group to receive update on feasibility study

17 hrs ago

Sulphur River Basin Authority Board of Directors will hear an update on the basin-wide feasibility study Tuesday during its regular meeting. A federal directive from the Army Corps of Engineers will allow the Corps' Fort Worth District to continue work to reach a tentatively selected plan to determine if and to what level Wright Patman Lake could be raised for additional water storage.

Fort Worth, TX

