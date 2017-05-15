River basin group to receive update on feasibility study
Sulphur River Basin Authority Board of Directors will hear an update on the basin-wide feasibility study Tuesday during its regular meeting. A federal directive from the Army Corps of Engineers will allow the Corps' Fort Worth District to continue work to reach a tentatively selected plan to determine if and to what level Wright Patman Lake could be raised for additional water storage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Triple Shooting in Fort Worth at Apartment Comp...
|9 hr
|Scott Cameron
|1
|Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian ...
|22 hr
|Laredo
|1
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|May 13
|IpromiseIloveAmer...
|32
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|May 12
|Alphaangel90
|4
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|May 9
|Mark Malick
|13
|Sansom Park Police (Mar '08)
|May 8
|Town Without Pity
|51
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|May 8
|Janna
|294
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC