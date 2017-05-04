Riding sanctuary success, Tea Party-a...

Riding sanctuary success, Tea Party-aligned caucus still loud and proud

Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Emboldened by their influence on a "sanctuary cities" bill now awaiting Gov. Greg Abbott's signature, members of the Tea Party-aligned House Freedom Caucus are planning a final insurgent push through the remaining three weeks of the Texas Legislature in an attempt to salvage caucus priorities that remain stalled in the House. "Stay tuned," asserts Rep. Bill Zedler, R-Arlington, vice chairman of the 12-member all-Republican caucus that also includes three other Tarrant County members: Reps.

Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

