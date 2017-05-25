Riding in a pink Cadillac: Cliburn pianists get taste of Texas
Taking a deep breath before the 15th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition begins, 30 young pianists posed Wednesday inside a pink Cadillac parked in front of Bass Performance Hall in downtown Fort Worth, wearing brand new cowboy hats and grinning at the American finery. Ilya Shmulker, 22, is visiting the U.S. for his first time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Drowns During Party At Lake Benbrook (May '08)
|8 hr
|zoe
|18
|Fort Worth Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|Life
|3
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|19 hr
|Chris Robinson
|14
|Wiccans
|23 hr
|Heather
|1
|Fort Worth's Marvin Electronics to close after ... (Jan '12)
|May 22
|Stereoman
|4
|Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15)
|May 22
|dianski
|4
|Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06)
|May 18
|JlS
|24
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC