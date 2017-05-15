Reward Offered for Most Wanted Sex Of...

Reward Offered for Most Wanted Sex Offender from Fort Worth

The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Raul Gonzalez Jr., 39, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list, and a cash reward up to $3,000 is now being offered for information leading to his capture. Gonzalez has been wanted since July 2016, when he cut off his ankle monitor and failed to report to a Fort Worth facility after being paroled for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

