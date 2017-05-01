Retired teacher killed in head-on crash in Johnson County
A group of teens in a car collided head-on with another vehicle Monday morning on U.S. 67, killing a retired teacher from Glen Rose and seriously injuring the teen-agers. The victim was identified as Rhonda Cagle, 63, who died at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth shortly after the accident, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
