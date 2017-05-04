Retired NFL quarterback Romo vying to qualify for U.S. Open
Retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is an excellent golfer and has some spare time these days, so he will try to qualify for the 2017 U.S. Open. Romo is one of more than 9,000 players who signed up for the U.S. Open.
