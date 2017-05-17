Police: Woman assaulted 65-year-old 7...

Police: Woman assaulted 65-year-old 7-Eleven employee at Fort Worth store

Police are seeking a woman accused of assaulting a 65-year-old 7-Eleven employee while shoplifting from the store this month. The incident happened about 7 p.m. May 6 at the 7-Eleven in the 6000 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard, according to a police news release.

