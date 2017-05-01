Police: Student cut in throat at Brewer High School in Fort Worth
One student is in custody and another is in the hospital after being cut Tuesday afternoon at Brewer High School, part of the White Settlement school district. Officers responded about 12:35 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Loop 820 after receiving a call that a male student had been cut in the throat, said Officer Brad Perez, police spokesman.
