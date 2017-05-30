Past Cliburn finalists teaching a new crop of pianists
Kenneth Broberg says he's under no pressure to win the Cliburn competition, even though his piano teacher won in 2001. The American pianist, who will perform his preliminary recital Saturday at 3:20 p.m., studies with gold medalist Stanislav Ioudenitch.
