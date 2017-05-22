One dead, two injured after motorcycl...

One dead, two injured after motorcycles crash in Fort Worth

14 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The wreck happened at about 7:50 p.m. in the 5700 block of westbound Interstate 20. One motorcycle hit a car in a nearby lane, possibly causing a chain reaction among the bikes. The fatal victim is 44-year-old Draylon Ish of Burleson, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

