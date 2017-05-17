North Texas judge reprimanded for having sex with employee
A North Texas justice of the peace has been reprimanded by a special court of review for his sexual conduct with an employee. In a deposition, Tarrant County Justice of the Peace Russell Casey had acknowledged having sexual contact with the woman 10 times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Triple Shooting in Fort Worth at Apartment Comp...
|May 15
|Scott Cameron
|1
|Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian ...
|May 14
|Laredo
|1
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|May 13
|IpromiseIloveAmer...
|32
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|May 12
|Alphaangel90
|4
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|May 9
|Mark Malick
|13
|Sansom Park Police (Mar '08)
|May 8
|Town Without Pity
|51
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|May 8
|Janna
|294
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC