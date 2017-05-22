New rule gradually bringing corporate tax breaks to light
For years, the figure has been incredibly difficult to calculate. That's because states, cities and other government units haven't been directed to uniformly report the value attached to the various tax incentives, abatements and financing deals they agree to as a way of stimulating economic growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15)
|57 min
|dianski
|4
|Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06)
|May 18
|JlS
|24
|Triple Shooting in Fort Worth at Apartment Comp...
|May 15
|Scott Cameron
|1
|Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian ...
|May 14
|Laredo
|1
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|May 13
|IpromiseIloveAmer...
|32
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|May 12
|Alphaangel90
|4
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|May 9
|Mark Malick
|13
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC