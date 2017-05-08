Mom and 1-year-old's salon talk goes viral
Nevermind going to the crowded salon. One Fort Worth, TX mom catches up on all the latest gossip at home with her 1-year-old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|17 hr
|Janna
|294
|R.D. Ryno (Jan '09)
|21 hr
|Jackson
|5
|Fort Worth Bus Shelter Questionnaire
|Sun
|maria_tortilla620
|1
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Sun
|Yes
|6
|Where Da White Women At
|Sun
|Reginald Kimbro
|1
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|Sun
|Sunsara Taylor
|4
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|May 5
|Quavontae
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC