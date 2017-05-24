Mistrial declared in case of Fort Worth officer who shot man with barbecue fork
A Tarrant County judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in the case of a police officer accused of aggravated assault by a public servant for shooting a man who was carrying a barbecue fork in a 2015 incident. After more than a day of deliberations, the jury was deadlocked and could not reach a unanimous verdict, district attorney Sharen Wilson said.
