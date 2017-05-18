Metalachi @ Shipping & Receiving
Art To Dine For - Proceeds benefit Art Tooth's continued programming to elevate Fort Worth art, including their new artist microgrant program, Mind The Gap. arttooth.com Mutemath turned in their usual crowd-pleasing set of angular, funky rock with singer Paul Meany twice diving into the crowd at the Homegrown Festival in Dallas on Saturday, May 13. Cell phone video of Tripping Daisy performing Thursday night at Club Dada in Deep Ellum.
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06)
|May 18
|JlS
|24
|Triple Shooting in Fort Worth at Apartment Comp...
|May 15
|Scott Cameron
|1
|Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian ...
|May 14
|Laredo
|1
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|May 13
|IpromiseIloveAmer...
|32
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|May 12
|Alphaangel90
|4
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|May 9
|Mark Malick
|13
|Sansom Park Police (Mar '08)
|May 8
|Town Without Pity
|51
