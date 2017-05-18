Metalachi @ Shipping & Receiving

Art To Dine For - Proceeds benefit Art Tooth's continued programming to elevate Fort Worth art, including their new artist microgrant program, Mind The Gap. arttooth.com Mutemath turned in their usual crowd-pleasing set of angular, funky rock with singer Paul Meany twice diving into the crowd at the Homegrown Festival in Dallas on Saturday, May 13. Cell phone video of Tripping Daisy performing Thursday night at Club Dada in Deep Ellum.

