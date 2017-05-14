Medical City Fort Worth to add $64 million tower with helipad
Medical City Fort Worth will break ground Monday on a $64 million patient tower as part of $100 million in expansions and upgrades at the hospital. The former Plaza Medical Center will move its emergency department to the new three-story building, where it will take up most of the first floor and increase patient rooms in the ER from 19 to 30, said spokeswoman Pamela Percival.
