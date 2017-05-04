Marijuana marchers light up downtown with afternoon of revelry, activism
Six Fort Worth police officers leaned against their bicycles, across Lamar Street from where the crowd gathered Saturday at Burnett Park for DFW NORML's seventh annual Marijuana March of North Texas. The group's executive director, Shaun McAlister, was explaining the newfangled "dab rig," used for smoking hash concentrate, that would be up for grabs in a raffle later in the day.
