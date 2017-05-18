Man testifies that Fort Worth officer used racial slur before shooting him
A man shot by a Fort Worth police officer in 2015 testified Thursday that the officer used a racial slur before the officer's shotgun went off, striking him in the arm. Officer Courtney Johnson, 35, is accused of shooting Craigory Adams, 56, on June 23, 2015, by recklessly handling his shotgun.
