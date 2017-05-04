Leea s Grilled Cheese restaurant closes in north Fort Worth; food truck rolls on
Lee's Grilled Cheese, a popular food truck which became a busy restaurant, is back on wheels after the storefront location closed Friday. Owner Lee Perez, a pioneer of artisan grilled-cheese sandwiches and food truck cuisine when Lee's first rolled in 2010, described the closing as the result of a lease dispute.
