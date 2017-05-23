Judge issues ruling on Fort Wortha s attempt to regulate game rooms
More than two years after Fort Worth adopted ordinances to restrict game room operations to industrial areas, a state district judge has ruled the city can't do that. But in a decision handed down last month, state District Judge Melody Wilkinson did rule that the city can enforce licensing of game room businesses, something operators plan to appeal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|Chris Robinson
|14
|Wiccans
|5 hr
|Heather
|1
|Fort Worth's Marvin Electronics to close after ... (Jan '12)
|Mon
|Stereoman
|4
|Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15)
|May 22
|dianski
|4
|Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06)
|May 18
|JlS
|24
|Triple Shooting in Fort Worth at Apartment Comp...
|May 15
|Scott Cameron
|1
|Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian ...
|May 14
|Laredo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC