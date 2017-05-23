Judge issues ruling on Fort Wortha s attempt to regulate game rooms

Judge issues ruling on Fort Wortha s ...

10 hrs ago

More than two years after Fort Worth adopted ordinances to restrict game room operations to industrial areas, a state district judge has ruled the city can't do that. But in a decision handed down last month, state District Judge Melody Wilkinson did rule that the city can enforce licensing of game room businesses, something operators plan to appeal.

