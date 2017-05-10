Ita s only May, but Kholodenko and FWSO might have played the best concert of the year

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is bringing down the curtain on its 2016-2017 season this weekend with a brilliant program that is one of the candidates for best of the year. The star of Friday night's concert in Bass Hall was pianist Vadym Kholodenko , who gave a prize-worthy performance of Prokofiev's third piano concerto, a work that helped propel Kholodenko to the winner's circle of the last Van Cliburn International Piano Competition .

