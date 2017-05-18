High-ranking Fort Worth police officials set to meet with chief over leak investigation
A pre-disciplinary meeting was scheduled Friday afternoon between Fort Worth police Chief Joel Fitzgerald and two high-ranking police officials who have been under investigation in the leak of an officer's bodycam video and personnel file, assistant city manager Valerie Washington confirmed. Washington had not yet confirmed whether Assistant Chief Abdul Pridgen and Deputy Chief Vance Keyes planned to attend the meeting.
