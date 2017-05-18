Heavy fire displaces one near Buddhis...

Heavy fire displaces one near Buddhist monastery in north Fort Worth

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Firefighters responded about 7:45 a.m to the 13200 block of Se-ha-payak Road, next to the Wat Buddharatanaram and just off U.S. 377 near the city of Keller border. Heavy flames were showing when officials arrived but they were able to get it under control quickly, said Kyle Clay, department spokesman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06) May 18 JlS 24
News Triple Shooting in Fort Worth at Apartment Comp... May 15 Scott Cameron 1
News Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian ... May 14 Laredo 1
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) May 13 IpromiseIloveAmer... 32
tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11) May 12 Alphaangel90 4
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16) May 9 Mark Malick 13
Sansom Park Police (Mar '08) May 8 Town Without Pity 51
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,961 • Total comments across all topics: 281,169,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC