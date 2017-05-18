Heavy fire displaces one near Buddhist monastery in north Fort Worth

Firefighters responded about 7:45 a.m to the 13200 block of Se-ha-payak Road, next to the Wat Buddharatanaram and just off U.S. 377 near the city of Keller border. Heavy flames were showing when officials arrived but they were able to get it under control quickly, said Kyle Clay, department spokesman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.