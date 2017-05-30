Hea s homeless and his mom got deport...

Hea s homeless and his mom got deported, but hea s graduating with a 4.0

Friday May 26 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

On many school nights, after working shifts at Taco Bueno or Banana Republic, Joshua Reddick studied in the only quiet space he could find - a dimly lit motel bathroom. Because his family is poor - his mom was deported to Mexico 11 years ago - and struggles to get by day-to-day, he has spent many nights in motels or on his friends' couches.

