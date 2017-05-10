Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian University
Carson Huey-You, 14, smiles as his 10-year-old brother Cannan shows him one of his graduation gifts, a Hobbit Lego set, after Carson received a bachelor's degree in physics at the Texas Christian University commencement held in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Huey-You, the youngest student ever to attend TCU, also double minored in math and Chinese since enrolling in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian ...
|6 hr
|Laredo
|1
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Sat
|IpromiseIloveAmer...
|32
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|May 12
|Alphaangel90
|4
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|May 9
|Mark Malick
|13
|Sansom Park Police (Mar '08)
|May 8
|Town Without Pity
|51
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|May 8
|Janna
|294
|R.D. Ryno (Jan '09)
|May 8
|Jackson
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC