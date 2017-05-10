Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas ...

Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian University

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

Carson Huey-You, 14, smiles as his 10-year-old brother Cannan shows him one of his graduation gifts, a Hobbit Lego set, after Carson received a bachelor's degree in physics at the Texas Christian University commencement held in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Huey-You, the youngest student ever to attend TCU, also double minored in math and Chinese since enrolling in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian ... 6 hr Laredo 1
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) Sat IpromiseIloveAmer... 32
tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11) May 12 Alphaangel90 4
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16) May 9 Mark Malick 13
Sansom Park Police (Mar '08) May 8 Town Without Pity 51
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) May 8 Janna 294
R.D. Ryno (Jan '09) May 8 Jackson 5
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,561 • Total comments across all topics: 281,021,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC