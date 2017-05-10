Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas ...

Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian University

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Carson Huey-You, 14, is pictured in the crowd of graduates as he prepares to receive a bachelor's degree in physics at the Texas Christian University commencement held in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, Ma... . Fourteen year old Carson Huey-You's mother Claretta wipes away tears after watching her son receive a bachelor's degree in physics at the Texas Christian University commencement held in Fort Worth, Texas, ... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Triple Shooting in Fort Worth at Apartment Comp... 5 hr Scott Cameron 1
News Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian ... 18 hr Laredo 1
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) Sat IpromiseIloveAmer... 32
tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11) May 12 Alphaangel90 4
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16) May 9 Mark Malick 13
Sansom Park Police (Mar '08) May 8 Town Without Pity 51
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) May 8 Janna 294
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Tarrant County was issued at May 14 at 3:43PM CDT

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,088 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC