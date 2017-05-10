Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian University

Carson Huey-You, 14, is pictured in the crowd of graduates as he prepares to receive a bachelor's degree in physics at the Texas Christian University commencement held in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, Ma... . Fourteen year old Carson Huey-You's mother Claretta wipes away tears after watching her son receive a bachelor's degree in physics at the Texas Christian University commencement held in Fort Worth, Texas, ... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.