Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian University

There are 1 comment on the Connecticut Post story from 21 hrs ago, titled Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian University.

Carson Huey-You, 14, smiles as his 10-year-old brother Cannan shows him one of his graduation gifts, a Hobbit Lego set, after Carson received a bachelor's degree in physics at the Texas Christian University commencement held in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Huey-You, the youngest student ever to attend TCU, also double minored in math and Chinese since enrolling in 2013.

Laredo

Laredo, TX

#1
Congratulations to this young man. He must be one smart dude.
