George Zimmerman attorney now representing Fort Wortha s Jacqueline Craig

George Zimmerman attorney now representing Fort Worth's Jacqueline Craig

High-profile Florida attorney Mark O'Mara is now representing Jacqueline Craig, the black Fort Worth woman whose arrest by a white officer in December sparked accusations of racism and led to widespread criticism of the police department. O'Mara, who was in Fort Worth on Friday meeting with the Craig family, is best known for representing George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch leader who was acquitted in 2013 in the shooting death of black teenager Trayvon Martin.

