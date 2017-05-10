FW Police Officer Set to Stand Trial ...

FW Police Officer Set to Stand Trial for Shooting Man

A Fort Worth police officer is set to stand trial next week for shooting and injuring a man who had dropped to his knees while holding a large barbecue fork. A Fort Worth police officer is set to stand trial next week for shooting and injuring a man who had dropped to his knees while holding a large barbecue fork.

