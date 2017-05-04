FW Operaa s Frontiers showcases works about murder, mental illness

Whatever you may think of the music - and some of it is quite good - you can't accuse the participants in the Fort Worth Opera's 2017 Frontiers program of producing boring material. The program selects excerpts from eight operas-in-the-making and brings their composers and librettists to Fort Worth to experience live performances by professional singers who also appear in the company's festival offerings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.