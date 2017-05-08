Fort Worth takes big step towards hig...

Fort Worth takes big step towards high-speed rail link with Dallas

12 hrs ago

As state lawmakers in Austin debate measures that could kill plans for high-speed trains between downtown Dallas and Houston, the Fort Worth City Council is moving forward with plans to create a rail link to Dallas. Fort Worth and Dallas are in the process of preparing for a 30- to 40-mile high-speed rail line between the two cities called the DFW Core Express.

